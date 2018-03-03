News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Watchdog Files Complaint for Investigation into Grand Staircase-Escalante Reduction

Watchdog Files Complaint for Investigation into Grand Staircase-Escalante Reduction
March 03
12:01 2018
Print This Article

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab delights in having his tie signed by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Utah Capitol on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, following Trump’s signing of two presidential proclamations to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

 

After recently releasing a report on Utah State Representative Mike Noel’s undisclosed property valued at over $1.2 million in and around Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (GSENM), watchdog organization Western Values Project filed a complaint with the Department of the Interior Inspector General to conduct a formal investigation into the redrawn boundaries. Chris Saeger, Executive Director of the Western Values Project states that Noel failed to disclose the land he owned within the boundary to “just about everyone, except maybe the Internal Revenue Service”. Saeger says he feels that “not only is Noel in violation of Utah state law but, more importantly, it calls into question how the proclaimed new Grand Staircase boundary came to be.”

View the complaint that was filed here

Read more about the Western Values Project’s position on Noel and his role in the reduction of Grand Staircase-Escalante here.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.