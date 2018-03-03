Watchdog Files Complaint for Investigation into Grand Staircase-Escalante Reduction

After recently releasing a report on Utah State Representative Mike Noel’s undisclosed property valued at over $1.2 million in and around Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (GSENM), watchdog organization Western Values Project filed a complaint with the Department of the Interior Inspector General to conduct a formal investigation into the redrawn boundaries. Chris Saeger, Executive Director of the Western Values Project states that Noel failed to disclose the land he owned within the boundary to “just about everyone, except maybe the Internal Revenue Service”. Saeger says he feels that “not only is Noel in violation of Utah state law but, more importantly, it calls into question how the proclaimed new Grand Staircase boundary came to be.”

