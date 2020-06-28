News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Watch Out for Wind on Sunday & Monday

June 27
17:39 2020
Click on to enlarge

Windy Conditions Sunday and Monday

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Sunday 11 am until Monday 8 pm (June 28-29) for the entire NWS Flagstaff forecast area due primarily to strong winds.
See attached graphics below for details.
Key Points:
  • Sunday – Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gust to 40 mph especially along and west of a line from Show Low to Kayenta.
  • Monday – Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph much of the area but especially Mogollon Rim northward.
  •  Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly

Click on to enlarge

 

 

 

