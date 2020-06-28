Watch Out for Wind on Sunday & Monday
June 27
17:39 2020
Windy Conditions Sunday and Monday
A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Sunday 11 am until Monday 8 pm (June 28-29) for the entire NWS Flagstaff forecast area due primarily to strong winds.
See attached graphics below for details.
Key Points:
- Sunday – Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gust to 40 mph especially along and west of a line from Show Low to Kayenta.
- Monday – Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph much of the area but especially Mogollon Rim northward.
- Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly