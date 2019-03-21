Wastewater Facility Fails, Farmers/Residents at Risk

Utah State officials have notified New Mexico Environment authorities about a wastewater plant that has failed and is currently allowing toxic wastewater into the San Juan River at a rate of 250 to 300 gallons per minute. The treatment facility that was put into operation in 2015 after a spill dumped millions of gallons of hazardous wastewater from the Gold King Mine into the San Juan River system failed when heavy snowfall led to a power loss. Navajo Nation Council delegate Amber Crotty told The Navajo Times that the message was being sent to farmers along the river last Friday warning there could be a few days before the repair work could be completed and to take extra precautions to prevent hazardous wastewater from entering their drinking water sources.