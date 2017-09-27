News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Waste Water Brews!

Waste Water Brews!
September 27
10:10 2017
Wastewater is normally just waste!

However 30 Arizona breweries have signed on to brew beers using reclaimed water.

Now you may be thinking thoughts like, that’s disgusting, or how gross!

It is being called the AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge and it is the first step for State environmental legislators’ movement to use wastewater as a drinkable source!

The three breweries in Flagstaff are Dark Sky, Historic and Wanderlust.

According to multiple sources this water is cleaner then what comes out of our taps normally. And the project may help relieve some of the strain on our ever declining water supply.

All three flagstaff breweries released their pure brews earlier this month and received positive receptions, in fact all the brews are gone already!

The whole idea behind the challenge was to help people understand and appreciate the idea of drinkable reclaimed water.

