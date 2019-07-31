A Waste of Energy – Navajo Generating Station & Kayenta Coal Mine

For four months legislation sponsored by Navajo Nation Council Delegate, Elmer Begay has been kicked back and forth between various standing committees.

Begay introduced a new bill to “move the Navajo Nation beyond coal source revenues and forward to sustainable, renewable energy sources.”

That bill – No. 073-19 – was introduced originally on Mar 22, 2019. “It’s going to be about energy policy,” Begay said in Navajo. “To rescind that energy policy that we have that was put in place (the Navajo Energy Policy of 2013). So, this bill will be moving forward from coal to renewable energy sources.”

With Navajo Generating Station set to close in December time is running out for action.

During the council’s summer session the bill came under intense debate – before eventually being sent back to the Resources and Development Committee for more consideration.

“What are we doing here?” Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton wondered. “Are we just playing around?”

The council has talked about being fiscally responsible, but this legislation has been bouncing around for four months – and is no closer to passage than it was the day it was introduced.

The bill failed because delegates could not agree on what a transition to renewable energy should look like, who would oversee the transition and who would responsible for revising the tribe’s 2013 Energy Policy.

In essence, it boils down to a skirmish between the past and the future.

Delegates that will be most affected by the NGS closure favor the tribe buying the transfer station and keeping it operating. Defenders of renewable energy – including Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez – argue that coal is a finite resource and will eventually run out. The tribe needs to be better prepared to meet the future of green energy and renewable energy.

Peabody Energy spokesperson Charlene Murdock told the Navajo Times that Peabody officials applaud stakeholders who’ve worked to protect jobs and preserve abundant, low-cost energy for Arizona residents.

“Even though these efforts ultimately couldn’t prevent premature closure of NGS,” Murdock said. “Kayenta Mine will continue to safely provide coal and will transition to ongoing reclamation late this year.”

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates said the tribe must consider all options because the facilities are so critical to the tribal economy.

Bates also said that the Navajo Nation has years worth of coal in the ground, which someday could be used for other purposes such as making liquid fuels. Shutting down the operations could foreclose any opportunities to sell the coal for those uses.