Waste Not An Option Along or In Lake Powell

It’s an easy thing to do, picking up after your dog while you walk along Lake Powell… most dog lovers understand it just comes with being a responsible pet owner, regardless where you go for a walk. Campers as well need to remember the rules about leaving their own human waste behind along the shores or in the waters of Lake Powell. Leaving ANYTHING including human and pet waste around or in our lake is consider illegal dumping. It is solid waste, not urine, that is the main concern- because what you leave behind in or on the shores of Lake Powell will eventually make it into the lake as the water rises seasonally. To keep Lake Powell clean and pure for all of us, please remember if you have a boat with a marine sanitation device on board, use it—and make sure everyone else in the group uses it too. If you don’t have on-board toilet facilities, carry and use portable toilets. In most cases there are no restroom facilities in recreation areas so its best to purchase and carry with you one of the commercial portable toilets that are available, most of which use a chemical treatment to control odor. Do NOT bring plastic bags as an option to clean up human waste or to line buckets for use because plastic bags typically clog and incapacitate portable toilet dump stations and plastic bags contaminated with human waste cannot legally be disposed of in dumpsters.

Remember anyone camping in the recreation area within 1/4 mile of Lake Powell is required to carry and use a portable toilet unless their boats or campers are self-contained or toilets are available on the beach.

Even more important, remember to dispose of your holding tank and portable toilet waste properly at boat pump-out and dump stations located at all marinas. Dumping ANYTHING—including solid human or pet waste—on the shores or in the waters of Lake Powell is illegal and unsanitary! Also do not put any garbage in the lake or bury it on shore. This includes cigarette butts, apple cores or other food remains and coals from charcoal or wood fires. Bag it in, boat it out. If you see anyone breaking these rules please report illegal dumping to the National Park Service in person or by calling 1-800-582-4351.