Washington’s NFL Team Says Bye-Bye Redskins

STATEMENT ON WASHINGTON “REDSKINS” TEAM NAME AND LOGO RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Navajo president Jonathan Nez

07.13.20

July 13, 2020 is now a historic day for all Indigenous peoples around the world as the NFL Washington-based team officially announced the retirement of the racist and disparaging “Redskins” team name and logo. This change did not come about willingly by the team’s owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of Indigenous peoples such as Amanda Blackhorse, and many other warriors who fought long and hard for this change.

For generations, this team name and logo has misrepresented the true history and events that define the term “redskins.” History tells us that the term “redskins” derived from bounty hunters, which identified Indigenous peoples by the color of their skin. Bounties were offered for the murder of Native Americans. Bounty hunters killed Native Americans, referenced as “redskins,” and brought to the market the stained bloodied scalps in exchange for payment. This is the tragic and disgusting history that the world is not often told.

We must continue to work together to correct these issues and to shed light on the historical and current injustices that affect all Indigenous people. One of those remedies is to cease the use of the disparaging terms and logos among all teams and organizations. We must stand united in correcting our storied history. It is our responsibility to ensure that our children and their children have the benefit of historical facts.

We strongly encourage the NFL Washington organization to rename their team in such a way that truly honors and respects the First Americans of this country. Renaming the team “Code Talkers” to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II, would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples.

On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we thank and commend all of our Indigenous brothers and sisters who dedicated themselves to a just cause and won! We stand with you as proud Indigenous peoples knowing that together we brought about change and we will continue to fight for what is right. Ahe’hee’