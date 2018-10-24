Washington County Rescues

Rescue teams in Washington County, Utah, were busy over the weekend. Three hikers, one with fractured ribs, were recovered from Water Canyon in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness Sunday morning after an all-night rescue operation. The canyon is an 11-mile back country trail near Hildale. Authorities were notified by a personal emergency alert device that gave the GPS coordinates of the hikers’ location. Rescue teams in Washington County, Utah, were busy over the weekend. Three hikers, one with fractured ribs, were recovered from Water Canyon in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness Sunday morning after an all-night rescue operation. The canyon is an 11-mile back country trail near Hildale. Authorities were notified by a personal emergency alert device that gave the GPS coordinates of the hikers’ location.

One rescue team hiked for three hours to reach them; another team went in with all-terrain vehicles. While an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter was turned back by high winds, a Black Hawk helicopter from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was able to hoist the injured hiker to safety.

On Sunday afternoon, a small aircraft crashed into a farm field near Hurricane and caught fire.

When it hit the ground, one wing struck an irrigation pipe and snapped off. While the six occupants, which included four teenagers, all got out before the fire, two were hospitalized in stable condition.