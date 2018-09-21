Warriors Blank Sand Devils

Lady Sand Devils volleyball have had a tough week this week facing two of the toughest teams in the 3A North Monument Valley and Tuba City in the same week. Yesterday in front of a packed gymnasium fans traveling from Tuba City and Flagstaff come to watch the battle on the court. Lake Powell Life Sports caught up with a fan that travels from flagstaff just to watch this heated rival Mr. Yazzie said I will travel as far as I need to, to support my Alma mater Tuba City Warriors he stated he has traveled six hours before to see the volleyball team play.

The Sand Devils Volleyball coming off of a lost to MV on Tuesday were looking to get there first win in sectional play against Tuba City yesterday. Sand Devils fell behind early in the first set 10-5 before coach Misty Smith took a timeout to readjust. Sand Devils played with aggression to defeat Tuba City. There were many errors from the Sand Devils that easily gave the Warriors the point. Sand Devils never lead the entire 3 sets dropping to Tuba City 13-25, 6-25 and 12-25. Sand Devils are in Kayenta for the Monument Valley Invitational this weekend. Sand Devils Return to Sectional play on Tuesday in Chinle.