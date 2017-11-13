Warren Jeffs’ Daughter Tells All in New Book

Tomorrow across the country HarperCollins Publishers will release the book, “Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, the FLDS Cult and My Father, Warren Jeffs.” The book is a memoir written by Rachel Jeffs, a daughter of the former (or current; depending on who you talk to) Prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints.

According to HarperCollins the book is written in the same vein as Elissa Wall’s “Stolen Innocence,” about the difficult escaping of the cult religion that is based in nearby Colorado City, Arizona and Hildale, Utah; know together as Short Creek.

In a release the publishers wrote: In Breaking Free, Rachel blows the lid off this taciturn community made famous by John Krakauer’s bestselling Under the Banner of Heaven to offer a harrowing look at her life with Warren Jeffs, and the years of physical and emotional abuse she suffered. Sexually assaulted, compelled into an arranged polygamous marriage, locked away in “houses of hiding” as punishment for perceived transgressions, and physically separated from her children, Rachel, Jeffs’ first plural daughter by his second of more than fifty wives, eventually found the courage to leave the church in 2015. But Breaking Free is not only her story—Rachel’s experiences illuminate those of her family and the countless others who remain trapped in the strange world she left behind.

The book goes on sale Tuesday November 14 and is available through Amazon.com.