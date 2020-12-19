WANTED: Toys for Kids on the Navajo Nation

ABC-15 in Arizona has publish a story about Toys for Tots on the Navajo Nation. The plain truth is that in 2020 it is not going well. According to the report, Nation’s Toys for Tots receives about 4,000 donations for the kids during a normal Christmas Season.

But not this year. The report indicates that one organizer says they’ve received only about 100 donations as of Friday (December 18). The organizer ion the story is identified as Jonathan Yazzie, who said this year has been extremely hard because many of the businesses that usually donated toys, haven’t been able to do so this year because of the pandemic. On top of that, many moms and dads aren’t working.

“A lot of our parents are home, no job, so they’re kind of looking forward to Toys for Tots this year again,” said Mr. Yazzie. “I know it’s late, but I believe in miracles, especially this time of the year,”

If you would like to help the children on the Navajo Nation, contact: [email protected]

“Let’s make this happen for the kids,” said Mr. Yazzie.