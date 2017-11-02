WANTED: Police Officers in Page

Page Police Officer

$48,143.54 / year

Full-time

Testing takes place on Nov. 8 at 8:00am.

Minimum requirements for testing:

• Must be at least 21 years old

• Must have high school diploma or GED

• Must be a United States citizen

• No felony convictions

• Must have or be able to obtain an Arizona driver’s license and have a good driving record

Testing will include:

• A 5-part written test and essay (minimum passing score of 75%)-from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

• Physical Agility Testing- To Be Determined-from approximately 10:45 a.m. to noon

• Oral board interview-starting at approximately 1 p.m.

For information: 645-4378