WANTED: Police Officers in Page

November 02
14:53 2017
Page Police Officer

$48,143.54 / year

Full-time

Testing takes place on Nov. 8 at 8:00am.

Minimum requirements for testing:
• Must be at least 21 years old
• Must have high school diploma or GED
• Must be a United States citizen
• No felony convictions
• Must have or be able to obtain an Arizona driver’s license and have a good driving record

Testing will include:
• A 5-part written test and essay (minimum passing score of 75%)-from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
• Physical Agility Testing- To Be Determined-from approximately 10:45 a.m. to noon
• Oral board interview-starting at approximately 1 p.m.

 

For information: 645-4378

