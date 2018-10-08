Walmart Recalling Axes

If you’ve bought an ax to chop firewood within the first six months of the year– you might need to return it – Walmart is recalling 246 thousand axes because the heads can detach from the handles. The brand is the OZ TRAIL CAMP AXES sold between January 2017 and July 2018, for an average price tag of $8 sold both in stores and online. At this point two injuries have been reported in association with the detachment issue.

For more information click here.