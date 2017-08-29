Wally Brown Says Stroke Rejuvenated His Memory

Wally Brown is a well know Navajo man in the Page area. Mr. Brown is often heard on the radio airwaves reading commercials in his native tongue. But Wally Brown is much more than a Native American man who speaks Navajo. He is a man who is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge of Navajo history.

He stopped-in at Lake Powell Communications recently, and we talked about a number of subjects, including the upcoming 150th anniversary next year of the treaty between the Navajo Nation and the United States.

He first brought us up-to-date on his health, having sustained a stroke in 2016. Yes, he brought with him some good news on the health-front. But he warned how easy it is to spike your sugar as a person with type-2 diabetes.

“What it did was; it busted a blood vessel in my brain,” he said. “Anyway, I’m recovering well and I have a lot of support.”

But Mr. Brown’s stroke rekindled some memories deep inside him; things he hadn’t remembered in years!

“There’s a positive side to a stroke. It did something up here in my brain,” he added. “It rejuvenated my memory.”

He said he now remembers things that happened when he was as young as five.

“My mind or my memory was able to bring a lot of that back to the surface, you might say,” said Brown. “So I decided to write a lot of this information and that’s what I’ve been doing. And by gosh, I’m up sometimes until two in the morning because I get so involved.”

He said as a very young boy his maternal and paternal grandparents made it a point to teach him the traditional Navajo ceremonies.

One of Mr. Brown’s great-grandmothers was a very young child and took part in “The Long Walk” in the 1860s, when the US Government interred most Navajos for up to four years at Fort Sumner, in what is now New Mexico.

It was in 1868 they were allowed to return to their lands (today’s Navajo Nation) following the signing of the treaty in 1868.

Obviously, other relatives of Wally Brown also were part of “The Long Walk,” but in his great-grandmother’s case, he knew her personally when he was a child.

“She was out there in a prison camp at Fort Sumner,” said Mr. Brown. “She was out there from when she was 2-years old, until four years later. She was quite elderly in the early 1960s, but I had a lot of opportunities to talk with her. She was very willing to share and she would cry a lot about the things that our people experienced.”

He’s tells us he’s writing it all down now so that others can know.

“It’s amazing the things I’ve been able to recall,” he added. “The stroke has been a good experience for me. I sometimes say that everybody should have one.” (Laughing)

The treaty was signed June 1, 1868, with ratification in Congress in August of that year.

Brown credits the journalists and the newspapers of that time for more or less putting the US Government in a position where they had to agree to the treaty. Some of the writers of that time went to Fort Sumner and saw what was going on.

“They’re the ones who wrote about it, and the things that were happening were an embarrassment to the (American) leaders,” said Brown.

He added the only way out was to get that peace treaty written and signed and to get their people back to their homeland in New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and of course, Arizona.

Mr. Brown thinks the 150th anniversary of the treaty is pretty OK, but he felt the 100th anniversary (1968) was more significant because it came at the same time that blacks were beginning to get some recognition through the Civil Right Act of 1964, which was 100 years after The Long Walk.

“These are things people don’t know about, but they’re important to know.”