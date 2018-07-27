Walk-Off Style at Wrigley Field

What a beautiful day in the Windy City for the Diamondbacks and Cubs finale. On the mound for the Dback is Zack Godley for the Cubs Tyler Chatwood. Dbacks brought their high powering bats for the finale at Wrigley Field on Thursday. It wasn’t enough to stop the Cubs. Alex Avila began the slug fest putting the Dbacks up 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning on a two run homerun off of Cubs starter Chatwood. The homerun by Avila was his fifth of the season. Brian Duensing relieved Cubs starter Chatwood in the middle of the fifth inning. Due up for the Dbacks to face reliever Duensing was Daniel Descalso, Descalso was walked to load the bases for Nick Ahmed. With bases loaded for Ahmed a simple base hit could have scored Marte on second and Goldschmidth at third, but on first pitch Ahmed launched a 480 foot line drive over the left field wall for his first career grand slam. Dbacks up 6-1 look to be on pace to win the series against the Cubs. DBacks up 6-4 with just three outs away from a series win in Chicago. Dbacks closer Brad Boxberger given the save chance when he was called on, in the top of the ninth inning. The eighth and ninth in the batting order was due up for the Cubs. Boxberger walked Ryan Zobrist to put the tying run up to bat, Javier Baez on a 0-2 count tied the game at 6-6 with a home run. With no outs and the top of the lineup for the Cubs Boxberger continued to pitch for the Dbacks. Anthony Rizzo up with no outs sent a homerun over the right center wall for a Cubs walk-off win 7-6. Boxberger blew the save opportunity for the fifth time in the last 29 tries. Next up for the Diamondbacks is a three game series against the San Diego Padres starting Friday, July 27th.