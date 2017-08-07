Wahweap Pump-out Station Closed

Emergency Closure of Wahweap Marina Boat Pumpout Stations

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah – Emergency repair of a malfunctioning sewage lift station at Wahweap will necessitate closing all boat pumpouts at the Wahweap Marina, beginning at 12:30 p.m. today until further notice. The affected areas are limited to the pump out dock and fuel dock, including the rest rooms at the dock. There is not an active sewage spill at this time. Visitors can use the pumpout station at Stateline Marina. Crews are working to fix the lift station as quickly as possible with minimal impact to visitors. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.