Wahweap Main Ramp and Swim Beach to Close Monday 

Wahweap Main Ramp and Swim Beach to Close August 16

Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp Open for Some Vessels

PAGE, AZ – Boaters are advised that the Wahweap Main Ramp will be closed to motorized vessels beginning Monday, August 16 due to low water conditions. Vessels up to 36 feet in length and 8 feet 6 inches wide may utilize the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp from 6 a.m. MST until 7:30 p.m. MST daily. National Park Service staff have already begun to direct boaters to the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp. Non-motorized vessels may continue to launch and retrieve from Wahweap Main Ramp.

Wahweap Swim Beach and the associated parking area will also close on Monday, August 16, due to construction activities at the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp. Lone Rock Beach and other undeveloped shorelines remain available for swimming. Visitors are reminded that swimming is prohibited at marinas and boat ramps.

For more information about using the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp and the status of all boat ramps on Lake Powell please visit our website:

https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

