Wahweap Fish Cleaning Station Temporarily Closed

April 26
12:35 2019
Photo: Fred’s Liquor Store

Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that the Wahweap fishing cleaning station is temporarily closed due to maintenance on the Wahweap sewer system. It will be closed until further notice. The Wahweap District is located between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona, directly off Highway 89. The park apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

