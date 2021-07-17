Wahweap Boat Ramp Closed for 3-Hours Saturday Morn

Temporary Closure of Wahweap Main Launch Ramp

Dive Operations will Evaluate Ramp Conditions

PAGE, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that the Wahweap Main Launch Ramp will be closed on Saturday, July 17 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am (Mountain Standard Time) to all boaters a nd visitors. The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area dive team will be assessing the ramp to determine if vessel size restrictions are necessary in this location due to lowering lake levels. The ramp will reopen after 8:00 am once dive operations are complete.

Please be aware that due to drought, lower water levels are expected to impact water access points and boat launch areas on Lake Powell over the next several months. Boaters are advised to check our website often about the status of preferred launch destinations before heading to the lake. Information is available 24-7 on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: Changing Lake Levels – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).