Voting Deadlines, Sample Ballot, Election Links
2018 General Election
So who is eligible to vote? Every resident of Arizona is eligible as long as you:
- Are a citizen of The United States
- Are 18-years of age before the next general election
- Have not been convicted of a felony (unless your civil rights have been restored)
- Have not been adjudicated an incapacitated person
Important dates
AZ State Election Official Michele Reagan
https://www.azsos.gov/elections
(602) 542-8683
Navajo Nation Register to VOTE!
The last date to Register to Vote in the Navajo General Election is October 8, 2018 You can go to any Tribal or Regional office to Register. Office locations and more information is available at the Navajo Nation Election
You will need: CIB Card Certificate of Indian Blood – Social Security Card – Photo ID
Do You Need to Update Your Registration?
Remember, you can’t vote unless you’re registered.
Recently turn 18? Maybe you want to change your party or your voter registration address?
Make sure you are eligible to vote in this next election.
Take a few minutes and complete the voter registration form so you can Rock the Vote!
Pre-Registration
17-year-olds who will be 18 by the next general election can pre-register to vote. On your 18th birthday, your voter registration application will be fully processed.
Same Day Registration
Arizona does not offer the opportunity to register to vote on Election Day.
Automatic Voter Registration
Arizona does not automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they go to a government agency, like the DMV.
If You’ve Moved
Arizona does not require registrants to live in the state for a specific amount of time before registering to vote.
Documentation Requirements
In Arizona, people registering to vote using the state form must submit additional documentation that demonstrates their U.S. citizenship. If you have an Arizona driver license or non-operating identification card issued after October 1, 1996, you will need only to provide the license number on box 9 of the voter registration form. If you do not have an Arizona license you may include a photocopy of one of the following documents:
– A legible photocopy of a birth certificate that verifies citizenship and supporting legal documentation (i.e. marriage certificate) if the name on the birth certificate is not the same as your current legal name
– A legible photocopy of the pertinent pages of your passport
– Presentation to the County Recorder of U.S. naturalization documents or fill in your Alien Registration Number in box 11
– Your Indian Census Number, Bureau of Indian Affairs Card Number, Tribal Treaty Card Number, or Tribal Enrollment Number in box 10
– A legible photocopy of your Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood or Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth
Voting Rights Restoration
The right to vote for people convicted of a felony is restored upon completion of sentence. Returning citizens must re-register to vote after their rights are restored. Repeat offenders must seek a restoration of their civil rights from a judge.
Interstate Voter Rolls Accuracy & Maintenance
Arizona is a member-state of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and participates in the Interstate Crosscheck program to compare voter rolls with other states for maintenance purposes.
Early Ballot Request
SAMPLE BALLOT FOR PAGE, AZ: