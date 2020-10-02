Voter Registration Deadline Is October 5 for General Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 General Election is Monday, October 5, 2020.

To register to vote, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.

Registered voters who have moved, changed their name or wish to change their political party affiliation must re-register.

Citizens may register to vote online or print off a voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections. Click on “Voter Registration.”

Another option is to go directly to www.servicearizona.com,. This is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.

Registration forms are available at the Eastside Elections Office, next to Dillard’s in the Flagstaff Mall and area city offices, post offices, Tuba City Elections Office, and libraries. For locations of other distribution sites, call the County Elections Office at 928-679-7860, the Tuba City office at 928-283-6144 or toll free 800-793-6181.

Citizens may also register to vote in person at one of the two Coconino County Election Offices located at the Flagstaff Mall, next to Dillard’s or the Elections Office located in the basement of the Tuba City Library, Main Street, Tuba City. There is also drive up window service at 2304 N 3rd St, Flagstaff. The Elections Office located at 110 E Cherry Ave in downtown Flagstaff is open by appointment only.

Signed mail-in voter registration forms must be dated no later than Tuesday, October 5 and received in the Elections Office by Friday, October 9.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

###