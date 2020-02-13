This comes from the Coconino County recorder, Patty Hansen……

Voter Registration Deadline for PPE is February 18

Flagstaff, Az. – If you have not registered to vote and are interested in voting in the upcoming March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Election (PPE), you have until midnight on Tuesday, February 18 to register to vote.

The PPE is not a primary election. This means Arizona’s open primary law does not apply to the PPE. Therefore, only voters of a participating party may vote on that party’s ballot. Since the Democratic Party is the only party participating in the PPE, only registered Democrats can vote in the PPE.

Registered voters that have no party affiliation or are registered independent or with another political party and want to vote in the PPE must change their party affiliation to Democratic by February 18. If you are not sure what is your current party affiliation you may go to this website: https://my.arizona.vote and search your voter registration, or you can call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181.

Registrants that have moved or changed their name since they last registered to vote must update their voter registration by re-registering to vote. The deadline to update your voter registration for the PPE is February 18.

To register to vote for the first time or to re-register you may do so in one of the following ways:

Online at servicearizona.com – select Voter Registration. You must have an Arizona driver’s license or state identification card to register to vote online.

– select Voter Registration. You must have an Arizona driver’s license or state identification card to register to vote online. Print off a voter registration form at www.coconino.az.gov/elections – select Voter Registration.

– select Voter Registration. Call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181 to request that a voter registration form be mailed to you.

Pick up a voter registration form at Post Offices and libraries located throughout the county.

Come to the Elections Office, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff; or the Elections Office at the Flagstaff Mall, next to Dillard’s; or the Tuba City Elections Office, basement of the Tuba City Library on Main Street, Tuba City, during normal office hours, Monday through Friday

All three elections offices will be open on Saturday, February 15.

For more information call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181.