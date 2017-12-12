Volunteer for Annual Audubon Bird Count in January

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is recruiting land and water-based volunteers for the Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Wednesday, January 3. While there is no limit to the number of land-based volunteers, this year there will be limited availability (compared to previous years) for counting birds on the water. Five volunteer spots will be available for the Colorado River below the dam and five spots will be available for Lake Powell. Due to limited space this year, those who want to volunteer will need to register ahead of time by contacting Sarah Stannard at 928-608-6354 or sarah_stannard@nps.gov.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until approximately 4:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at park headquarters in Page, Arizona, located at 691 Scenic View Drive (off of Highway 89), to sign in and request their location assignments. Birdwatchers should be prepared for exposure to winter weather conditions during this outdoor event. Please bring warm clothing, lunch, water, and birding equipment, such as binoculars and a bird guidebook, if possible.

Local participation in this annual event is only possible with generous support from community volunteers and local partners. The Glen Canyon Natural History Association will provide a limited number of free commemorative t-shirts, first come first served.

For 118 years, the long-standing tradition of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count has helped the National Park Service collect scientific data. Participants offer significant contributions to science and bird conservation during this global count. To learn about the birds of Glen Canyon and to print a list of our most common bird species visit https://www.nps.gov/glca/naturescience/birds.htm.