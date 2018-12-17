Volunteer Bell Ringers Still Needed

Not only do those Salvation Army bell ringers need your dollars, quarters and dimes whenever you have a little extra you can spare, but they also need your smiling face and warmly dressed body to take a couple hours out of your busy schedule to ring the bell during this last leg of holiday shopping. If you are wondering how to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate this Christmas consider being a Salvation bell ringer contact the Tammy at (928) 645-3687