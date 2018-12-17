News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Volunteer Bell Ringers Still Needed

Volunteer Bell Ringers Still Needed
December 17
08:19 2018
Print This Article

Not only do those Salvation Army bell ringers need your dollars, quarters and dimes whenever you have a little extra you can spare, but they also need your smiling face and warmly dressed body to take a couple hours out of your busy schedule to ring the bell during this last leg of holiday shopping. If you are wondering how to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate this Christmas consider being a Salvation bell ringer contact the Tammy at (928) 645-3687

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.