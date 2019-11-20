News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Visitation Equals Big Bucks in Utah!

November 20
03:04 2019
Record visitation numbers to Utah attractions have resulted in record economic numbers.
In 2018, the impact on the state’s economy was $9.75 billion, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year. The state and local governments pocketed $1.28 billion in tax revenues.
National parks in Utah drew more than 10 million visitors, while the 44 state parks recorded almost seven million visitors, a whopping 18 percent increase over 2017.
Over five million skier days had a $1.76 billion impact on the economy.
One in 11 Utah workers is employed in the hospitality and related industries.
Canada, China, and Germany send the most international visitors to Utah.
