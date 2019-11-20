Visitation Equals Big Bucks in Utah!

VISITATION EQUALS BIG BUCKS

Record visitation numbers to Utah attractions have resulted in record economic numbers.

In 2018, the impact on the state’s economy was $9.75 billion, a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year. The state and local governments pocketed $1.28 billion in tax revenues.

National parks in Utah drew more than 10 million visitors, while the 44 state parks recorded almost seven million visitors, a whopping 18 percent increase over 2017.

Over five million skier days had a $1.76 billion impact on the economy.

One in 11 Utah workers is employed in the hospitality and related industries.

Canada, China, and Germany send the most international visitors to Utah.