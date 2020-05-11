News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

“Virtually,” Nearly Six Thousand Graduate NAU

“Virtually,” Nearly Six Thousand Graduate NAU
May 11
06:03 2020
Print This Article

Nearly six thousand students graduated Northern Arizona University on Friday, but they were not at the university’s famous Walkup Skydome to receive their diplomas.

Not this year!

No, it was a virtual commencement exercise, headed by NAU President Rita Cheng. She was dressed in the celebratory gown she likely would have worn had it been a traditional graduation event.

Obviously, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that led school officials to forego the annual ‘live’ commencement in favor of a virtual one. It began at 11 A.M. on Friday.

It was back in March when NAU officials cancelled the planned commencement.

Dr. Rita Cheng

Graduates have been invited to take part in a graduation walk later in the year. The date and time for that event have not been announced yet, but it’s expected to be in December.

Friday’s virtual event lasted less than twenty minutes. Among other things, Ms. Cheng showered praise on the graduates for successfully adapting to what is being called the “new normal” in America.

“I am confident in your ability to rise to this challenge and ask that you use your degree and this (COVID-19) experience to make a difference in the world,” said Cheng during the commencement.

You can see Friday’s NAU virtual commencement exercise here:

https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/nau/i/index.html

“Virtually,” Nearly Six Thousand Graduate NAU - overview

Summary: "Virtually," Nearly Six Thousand Graduate Northern Arizona University

Tags
2020 commencementnaunorthern arizona universityRita Cheng

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.