“Virtually,” Nearly Six Thousand Graduate NAU

Nearly six thousand students graduated Northern Arizona University on Friday, but they were not at the university’s famous Walkup Skydome to receive their diplomas.

Not this year!

No, it was a virtual commencement exercise, headed by NAU President Rita Cheng. She was dressed in the celebratory gown she likely would have worn had it been a traditional graduation event.

Obviously, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that led school officials to forego the annual ‘live’ commencement in favor of a virtual one. It began at 11 A.M. on Friday.

It was back in March when NAU officials cancelled the planned commencement.

Graduates have been invited to take part in a graduation walk later in the year. The date and time for that event have not been announced yet, but it’s expected to be in December.

Friday’s virtual event lasted less than twenty minutes. Among other things, Ms. Cheng showered praise on the graduates for successfully adapting to what is being called the “new normal” in America.

“I am confident in your ability to rise to this challenge and ask that you use your degree and this (COVID-19) experience to make a difference in the world,” said Cheng during the commencement.

You can see Friday’s NAU virtual commencement exercise here:

https://vgrad.z19.web.core.windows.net/nau/i/index.html