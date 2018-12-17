Victorious Night For Lady Sand Devils

After two weeks away from home the Lady Sand Devils return on Friday night in front of a packed gymnasium. Coach Whitehorse and the (4-2) Lady Sand Devils welcomed the (4-7) Snowflake Lady Lobos from the 3A West conference.

Lady Sand Devils enter Friday’s game averaging 43 ppg and shooting 35 percent from the field. Sand Devils are coming off of a 3-point win in Tucson just a week ago Saturday 37-34 over Pusch Ridge Lions.

It was a rocky start for both teams on Friday night to begin the game both teams struggled with controlling the ball without turnovers. Sand Devils were faced with adversity on the offensive side of the ball with the 1-2-2 zone defense that the Lobos started the game with. At the end of the first quarter, Sand Devils led 8-4.

Coach Whitehorse made some adjustments at the end of the first quarter for the Lady Sand Devils offense in order to break the 1-2-2 zone.

Sand Devils offense is used to scoring in fast transition basketball, but the zone defense eliminated that opportunity for the Sand Devils. Sand Devils were forced to work the ball around the Perimeter waiting for the zone defense to open up.

Camryn Nockideneh with four straight in the lane left-handed hook shot sparked the Sand Devils 15-6 run to close the first half for the Sand Devils land Devils up 23-10 at halftime.

Lady Sand Devils man to man press defense forced over twenty turnovers for the Lobos and kept the Lobos offense scoring fewer than twenty points through three quarters.

Nockideneh ten foot jump shot from the baseline at the 7:30 mark in the fourth quarter put the Sand Devils up thirty.

Ashlyn Adakai went 4 for 5 from the charity stripe to secure a 26 point victory for the Lady Sand Devils in the closing two minutes of the game. Sand Devils defeat the Lobos 51-25 and improve to 5-2 on the season.

Up Next for the Lady Sand Devils Pinon Eagles Friday 6:00 tip-off.