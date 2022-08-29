Victim in School Bus Crash Identified

The young girl who lost her life while riding in a school bus yesterday morning was identified today by her aunt as 17-year-0ld Kiarra Alma Gorden. Kiarra was reportedly a resident of the rural Navajo town of Wide Ruins. The nineteen aboard the school bus were on a field trip to Window Rock. It was around 9:30am when the bus, which had slowed down for another accident, was hit from behind by a semi-tractor-truck. Several other students were seriously injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate. The Holbrook Indian School released a statement on the crash:

“This is a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community; one of our students died, and six others were injured in a school bus accident this morning. Our concerns now are for our parents and families as we uphold and grieve with them. We solicit your prayers on behalf of everyone impacted by this tragedy.”