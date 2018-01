Veterans Ask President to Spare Monuments

Hundreds of veterans have signed a letter to President Trump asking him to protect our national monuments rather than shrinking them. Rear Admiral Mike Mathis retired from the Navy after 35 years of service says veterans fighting for this country want to protect the land as well as the people.

“You know, they volunteer and they go to war, come back and they expect the national monuments and the national parks to be part of their heritage and what they’ve gone out to fight for.”

Mathis says the monuments are very important especially to vets trying to overcome PTSD.

“It’s a quiet place where vets can go and be with nature and kind of get their head back together again, and kind of get themselves out of the war mode. And unwinding in a quiet place doesn’t involve an oil rig or a mining machine next door to it.”

More than a thousand of the vets who signed the letter to the president are former officers or held other leadership positions. At the bottom of the letter was the following quotes:

“There is new life in the soil for every man. There is healing in the trees for tired minds and for our overburdened spirits, there is strength in the hills, if only we will lift up our eyes. Remember that nature is your great restorer” – President Calvin Coolidge

“If we’ve learned any lessons during the past few decades, perhaps the most important is that preservation of our environment is not a partisan challenge; it’s common sense. Our physical health, our social happiness, and our economic well-being will be sustained only by all of us working in partnership as thoughtful, effective stewards of our natural resources”– President Ronald Reagan

“I am a conservative who likes to walk in Central Park in New York and along the Chicago lakefront and along the Chattahoochee recreation area. We can give our children and grandchildren better environments in their lifetimes through reasonable foresight’– Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich

“Mountains are Earth’s undecaying monuments”– Nathaniel Hawthorne

Read the letter and signatures in its entirety below.

————————————————————————

2018 The President

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500 Dear Mr. President: We are men and women who have risked our lives to protect this nation, its people, and the values we all hold dear. We have had the great honor to train, lead, and serve alongside many of our 21.8 million fellow veterans who call this country home. Now, we respectfully call on you, our commander-in-chief, to protect the public lands and traditions for which we fought, specifically by maintaining the boundaries and protections of the national monuments currently under Secretary Zinke’s review, pursuant to your 26, April, 2017 Executive Order, “Review of Designations Under the Antiquities Act.” As you know, many of us who serve face profoundly personal challenges when we come home. Access to quiet and pristine landscapes such as Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument, and Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is invaluable as we strive to leave the battlefield behind and train our eyes forward. These protected public lands, including our national monuments, offer a chance to heal from the stresses of service, reconnect with family and friends, and reintegrate into civilian life. Moreover, many such public lands protect key, historic military sites, preserving the legacies of those who served before us. Along with our brothers and sisters in arms, we have dedicated our lives to the protection of this great nation. It is only right that we continue our service as advocates for and stewards of its public lands so that we, our fellow Americans, and visitors from around the world can experience the beauty, history, grandeur, and culture of our great country. The value of our public lands has been woven into the songs and stories of our nation since its founding, and we need your help to do our duty to preserve that greatness in honor of all who came before us and for the benefit of all who will come after. As commander-in-chief, we ask that you ensure that all Americans, including veterans, continue to have opportunities to find solitude, hunt, recreate, and bond with their families on our protected public lands, including all of the national monuments currently under review. Generations to come will thank you for your wisdom in this moment. If you have interest in discussing further, we would be honored to meet with you or members of your staff to discuss our position in person. Very Respectfully,