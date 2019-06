If you’re a veteran looking for a job this might be worth the cost of a plane ticket… DAV and Recruit Military are hosting the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair this Thursday from 11 am to 3 pm.

More than 65 employers will be on site ready to hire providing career opportunities for veterans at the Gila River Arena Thursday, June 13, 2019.

If you can’t go, you can still explore the new Google job search tool they will be demonstrating at the event here.