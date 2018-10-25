Veterans Day 2018 will be on Sunday, November 11th, 2018 and designated as a Federal Holiday on Monday, November 12th, 2018. As a federal holiday Veterans Day is typically observed on November 11th every year. However, if it occurs on a Sunday then the following Monday is designated as the Federal holiday, and if it occurs on a Saturday then either Saturday or Friday may be designated.

When the Federal holiday and November 11th dates are different often times Veterans Day activities will take place on both days and still many activities are often scheduled the weekend leading up to Veterans Day even if both dates match.

2018 marks the Centennial Commemoration of the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. The theme for the 2018 Veterans Day Poster is: “The War to End All Wars” and features a poppy and barbed wire.

The Page Elks Club will host the 18th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Monday November 12th. The Elks Club is anticipating an estimated 100 vehicles will participate. The parade will start setting up along South Navajo Drive between 6th Avenue and Lake Powell Blvd at 10:00 am, the parade set to roll 11:00 am to 1:00 pm beginning at John C Page Memorial Park near the Town House, turning left onto Lake Powell Blvd, left on Elm Street, left on 6th Avenue and ending back at the Townhouse on South Navajo Drive.

If you would like to walk in the parade or enter a vehicle or group contact Bill Justice (928) 645-2498 for more information.