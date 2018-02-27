Veteran Specialty Plates Good For Az Economy

If you are a veteran you are qualified to get one of those nice new veterans Arizona license plates and you don’t need to go to the MVD to do it. Online sales for the specialty plates have proven to save a lot of time for both veterans and Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division employees since the convenient service on serviceamerica.com launched just over a year ago.. Thanks to the new digital access, more than 6,200 veterans’ plates have been issued online saving close to 2,600 hours of customer visit time and 1,000 hours of employee processing time making it not only a nice way to honor veterans but also a boost to our state economy.