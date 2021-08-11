Vehicle Pursuit ends in DUI Arrest on Highway 89

Flagstaff, AZ – On Tuesday, 8/10/21, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an attempt to locate from the Flagstaff Police Department, of a vehicle being operated by an impaired driver traveling on Route 66 near Fanning Drive in Flagstaff.

Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle failed to yield for the officer’s lights and sirens continuing to travel northbound on Highway 89.

The officers stopped pursuing the vehicle near the Smokerise neighborhood and provided the information to the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy patrolling in the Doney Park neighborhood spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 89 north of Townsend Winona Road.

A traffic stop was attempted with the vehicle failing to stop for the deputies’ lights. The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Silver Saddle Trading Post where the deputy conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle. Troopers from the Department of Public Safety arrived to assist the deputy in contacting the vehicle occupants.

The driver, identified as Llewellyn Blackhair, 46, of Cameron was taken into custody by deputies. Blackhair was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for Aggravated DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Failing to Provide Truthful Name.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for extreme intoxication and the other was released from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the Department of Public Safety and the Flagstaff Police Department for their assistance.