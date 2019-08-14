Vehicle Burglaries and Theft in Page

Page Police department

Vehicle Burglaries and a Stolen Vehicle

PAGE, AZ (August 14, 2019)

On August 2, 2019, the Page Police Department responded to reports of several vehicle burglaries and a stolen vehicle on Antelope Avenue in Page.

A follow-up investigation was conducted, and two suspects were identified. The first is 27-year-old Laettner Haskie of Page and the second is 26-year-old Terrence Nelson of Lechee. Both have been charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of the stolen property, vehicle burglary, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Page Police Department continues to respond to an increase in cases of vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles. In nearly every case of a vehicle burglary, the vehicle has been left unlocked with valuables left inside, often in plain view. In nearly all the cases of stolen vehicles, the vehicles have been left unlocked with the keys inside. In cases where vehicles are locked, burglaries and stolen vehicles are extremely rare. The Page Police Department continues to remind our community members and visitors to please lock your vehicles and not leave keys or other valuables inside.