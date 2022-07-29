News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah

Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah
July 29
09:37 2022
Print This Article

By Eli Joseph

The windows of six churches in St. George and two in Washington City were recently broken out by vandals, who remain at large.

The latest rampage was part of a long-running series of vandalisms.

The churches are all Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-associated.

Law enforcement says the incidents are related.

A witness saw one of the incidents.  St. George Police said profanities were yelled at the witness.

There was no evidence of anyone attempting entry at any of the churches.

Each window costs about $1,000 to replace.

(Featured Image by Kati from Pixabay )

Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah - overview

Summary: Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah

Tags
ejLDSst. georgeUtahvandalism

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.