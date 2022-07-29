Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah

By Eli Joseph

The windows of six churches in St. George and two in Washington City were recently broken out by vandals, who remain at large.

The latest rampage was part of a long-running series of vandalisms.

The churches are all Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-associated.

Law enforcement says the incidents are related.

A witness saw one of the incidents. St. George Police said profanities were yelled at the witness.

There was no evidence of anyone attempting entry at any of the churches.

Each window costs about $1,000 to replace.

(Featured Image by Kati from Pixabay )