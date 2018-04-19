Vacation Rental Rules in Page

Tourist season is here and you may be thinking that spare bedroom or second home might be a perfect way to make some extra money as an AirBnB rental but you might want to think twice and do your homework before you venture down that road.

City of Page Community Enhancement Technician Aaron Bixler tells Lake Powell Life News there are rules and regulations about vacation rentals here in Page:

The details can be found on the City of Page website as Zoning Ordinance Section 5

For more information contact Aaron Bixler, Community Enhancement Technician at 928-645-4260.