VA Program to Help Native Veterans Will Begin

The Navajo Nation is partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Tribal Government Relations to offer Navajo veterans the chance to apply for benefits.

Veterans in his chapters will have two chances to apply for benefits, according to Navajo Nation Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr.

The first dates announced are March 20 at the Many Farms Chapter house and March 21 at the Tselani/Cottonwoods Chapter house. Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Begay represents the chapters of Low Mountain, Many Farms, Nazlini, Tachee/Blue Gap and Tselani/Cottonwood.

“Our goal is to get as many Navajo veterans from the local communities to attend either of the two events to become more informed about these benefit claims,” Begay said. “Hopefully it will lead to many of our veterans receiving compensation for issues related to their military service.”

The two events in Begay’s chapters mark the start of “Your Service. Our Mission: Bringing Benefits Home,” a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which focuses on identifying and assisting veterans who may have presumptive disabilities and may be eligible for a VA pension claim.

A “presumptive disability” is a condition that the VA presumes are related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military.

These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.

According to the VA spouses of veterans may also be eligible for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefits. DIC benefits are when a veteran dies as a result of presumptive disabilities.

During the event health information and other benefits will be available.

The VA will have staff on hand to review claims. The goal is to complete the claim the same day.

“With the focus on veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, (the) VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service,” said Stephanie Birdwell, the director of the VA’s Office of Tribal Government Relations.

For more information on available benefits and how to qualify, visit https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/factsheets.asp.

For more information contact Lorae Homana Pawiki with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Tribal Government Relations at (928) 776-5306.