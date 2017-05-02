Ute Tribe Wants Voice on Monument

In January many southwestern Native American tribes – including the Navajo Nation, Zuni, Hopi and Ute tribes – were celebrating when former President Barack Obama issued an executive order naming a national monument in Utah that included the disputed Bears Ears site.

That elation has proved short-lived now that President Donald Trump has signaled a willingness to reverse Obama’s earlier decree.

Trump specifically pointed to the Utah situation as he decried the federal government’s “abuse” of its power.

The tribes, particularly the Utes, fought hard to protect Bears Ears from state and business factions that wanted to mine it for energy development.

Now, if Trump is determined to rollback the national monument designation, the Utes want a seat at the table as the site’s future gets decided.

While the state and other entities held dozens of meetings concerning Bears Ears in the months leading up to Obama’s decision the Ute Tribe maintains it wasn’t even notified of the meetings.

The Bears Ears National Monument is located to the east of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and to the south of Canyonlands National Park.

It has more than 100,000 Native American cultural and archaeological sites and is regarded as one of the most significant archaeological areas in the United States.

The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition includes two Ute tribes, the Navajo Nation, Hopi and Hualapai tribes and all 20 Pueblos.

Bears Ears, named for the twin buttes that thrust above the horizon, is home to a diverse southwestern landscape that includes red-rock formations, mountain peaks, sandstone canyons, and piñon- juniper mesas

However, Utah’s governor and its Congressional delegation vowed to fight the Obama designation, and it seems they found an ally in Trump.

American presidents have had the power to preserve public land since the 1906 Antiquities Act.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has promised to come to Bears Ears within 45 days to listen to the Ute tribe – but tribal leaders fear he has already made up his mind.

They point to a press release from Zinke proclaiming that Trump’s plan to overturn Obama’s order was given “rural America” its voice again.

“What about our voice?” the Utes asked in a statement issued by the tribe.