Utah’s New Independent Child Law

The Utah Legislature has unanimously passed a groundbreaking law that is being styled as free-range parenting, the first state in the nation to do so.

The law makes exemptions to the definition of child neglect. It states that a child whose basic needs are being met and who is of sufficient age and maturity to avoid harm may be allowed to engage in independent activities. Such activities include walking alone to school, walking to commercial or recreational facilities, playing outside, and being unattended at home.



The statute does not set out what a “sufficient” age is.

Bill sponsor Senator Lincoln Fillmore says the pendulum has swung too far to the side of helicopter parenting, which is defined as hovering over children.

Governor Gary Herbert signed SB 65 March 15th, the law goes into effect May 1st.

Read the entire bill here.