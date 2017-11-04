Utah’s Most Prized Big Game Permits

Sportsman permits are one of Utah’s most prized big game hunting permits. And the time left to apply for one is running out.

To apply for a sportsman permit for the 2018 season, you must submit your application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 15. You can apply at www.wildlife.utah.gov.

Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says only Utah residents can apply for a sportsman permit. She explains why the permits are so highly sought.

“With only a few exceptions,” she says, “if you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for. Also, the season dates are much longer. So, you’ll have more time to travel more places to take the big game animal of a lifetime.”

One sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species: Desert bighorn ram, Rocky Mountain bighorn ram, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, hunter’s choice bison and hunter’s choice mountain goat.

Sportsman permits are also offered for three species that are not big game: Black bear, cougar and wild turkey.

If you apply for a sportsman permit, it won’t take long to know if you drew one: draw results will be posted by Nov. 22.

You can learn more about sportsman permits at www.wildlife.utah.gov/sportsma n-permit.html.

If you have questions about sportsman permits, call the nearest Division of Wildlife Resources office or the DWR’s Salt Lake City office at 801-538-4700.