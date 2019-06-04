News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Utah’s Free Fishing Day June 8

Utah's Free Fishing Day June 8
June 04
08:06 2019
Ready to get out there and try your hand at some sport fishing? Got the old rod and reel collecting dust and you’re ready to get it out and clean it up, maybe take the kids for a fun family day out in the boat on the lake or perhaps hike out to your secret fishing hole where all the biggest are biting?

This Saturday no fishing license is required to cast your line into Utah waters and see what you come up with.

Utah fishing guidelines still need to be followed, you can read all about those here.

Read where you can catch a lot of fish in Utah here.

 

 

 

 

