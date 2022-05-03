Utah Wells Responsible for Methane Production

By Eli Joseph

A new study finds low-producing oil and gas wells produce almost half of the harmful amounts of methane emitted into the atmosphere.

The Environmental Defense Fund conducted the study. Over 555,000 wells producing less than 15 barrels a day are identified as the culprit, with a significant number of them located in Utah and throughout the Mountain West.

Methane leaks totaling four million metric tons a year are a major climate concern.

Methane is considered a powerful greenhouse gas, and its contribution to the atmosphere is 80 times greater than carbon dioxide.

Brigham Young University studies have found parts of Utah have some of the worst methane pollution in the country.