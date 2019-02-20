News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah Wants Changes In Wildfire Policies

Utah Wants Changes In Wildfire Policies
February 20
11:35 2019
Print This Article

The Utah Legislature wants the federal government to change its policies for battling wildfires in national forests.

Legislators are pushing for more prescribed burns and timber salvaging.

Resolution sponsor Raymond Ward says existing policies result in the build-up of excess fuels. He points out that salvaging operations almost always bring lawsuits, which drag on for so long that the timber loses all value. He wants salvaging proposals to be diverted to the faster process of arbitration.

In 2018, almost 500,000 acres in Utah were consumed by wildfires, resulting in the destruction of 400 structures, prolonged evacuations, and polluted air,

Language in the resolution about policy changes minimizing “further climate warming” was taken out after it became apparent the measure would fail if it were left in.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.