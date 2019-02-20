Utah Wants Changes In Wildfire Policies

The Utah Legislature wants the federal government to change its policies for battling wildfires in national forests.

Legislators are pushing for more prescribed burns and timber salvaging.

Resolution sponsor Raymond Ward says existing policies result in the build-up of excess fuels. He points out that salvaging operations almost always bring lawsuits, which drag on for so long that the timber loses all value. He wants salvaging proposals to be diverted to the faster process of arbitration.

In 2018, almost 500,000 acres in Utah were consumed by wildfires, resulting in the destruction of 400 structures, prolonged evacuations, and polluted air,

Language in the resolution about policy changes minimizing “further climate warming” was taken out after it became apparent the measure would fail if it were left in.