Utah Ups Regulations on Quaggas

The State of Utah has issued two new regulations in connection with the ongoing battle against invasive quagga mussels.

Upon leaving Lake Powell, boaters must remove their crafts’ drain plugs and leave them open for their trip home.

If a boat has been in a slip at Lake Powell for two weeks or more, its operator must contact the Division of Wildlife Resources for an inspection before leaving the lake. If mussels are found on your boat, you will be directed to a private business. You will have to pay the business to professionally decontaminate your boat.

If the specialist finds that mussels have attached themselves to your boat, you must let the boat dry for the required amount of time. That’s 18 days in the spring and seven days in the summer, before launching anywhere else in Utah. The dry-time requirement is in addition to getting your boat professionally decontaminated.

Penalties for violating the mandates are a $1,950 fine and payment of restitution to Wildlife Resources for the costs of decontamination and quarantine.

The new regulations were put into place to lessen the chance that quagga mussels are moved from Lake Powell or Deer Creek to other Utah waterways.