Utah to Ease Restrictions, Provide Masks

Utah Governor Gary Herbert says Utah will begin easing some of their restrictions to ease the spread of Coronavirus on Friday. Some businesses will open such as gyms, salons, and in-restaurant dining. Gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed.

The strategy will decrease risk from high to moderate for the general population, but for those in the most vulnerable groups to the risks posed by COVID-19, the risk level will remain high.

Utah’s strategy will also include individuals working from home when possible. Schools will remain closed.

A Mask for Every Utahn

The governor said that social distancing is going to be a way of life for now and also expressed disappointment that while in public, so many people are still not wearing masks. To help with the masking measure, a new program has been announced: ‘A Mask for Every Utahn,’ is a public-private partnership to provide a free face mask to Utahns who don’t have one.

The state of Utah, through an arrangement with the Utah Manufacturers Association and Cotopaxi, purchased two million face masks to help protect the health of Utahns during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s order for masks helped employ over 200 Utahns by keeping local manufacturers open.

The federal CARES Act provided funding for the masks. The Utah Manufacturers Association has coordinated with manufacturers throughout the state to produce 1.5 million masks, and Cotopaxi will provide 500,000 masks. All masks will be made in Utah.

With the critical role that masks will play in the next phases of recovery, the state will provide one mask to each resident who needs one through various distribution channels. It will also mail, upon request and free of charge, up to six masks to each Utah residential address. Priority for masks is given to essential employees returning to work and vulnerable populations, such as those who are over 65 years of age.

Any Utahn can request a mask at coronavirus.utah.gov/mask. While the state has some masks ready to ship now, it may take one to two weeks to receive new masks, and up to another week to complete shipments to Utah residents.