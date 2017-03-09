Utah State Route 12 Collapses

Anyone who experienced the collapse of US 89 south of Page in 2013 might feel a bit of déjà vu over the coming months when visiting Bryce Canyon National Park. A portion of Utah State Rt. 12 through the park has collapsed.

It’s not as bad at US 89 was, as one lane will remain open. But it will take months to make the proper repairs. UDOT is currently stepping back and assessing the situation, much like ADOT did with US 89. The only way for them to move forward and begin the rebuilding process is to take it step-by-step.

The collapse occurred between mileposts 14 and 15.

If you look at the pictures of this collapse, you’ll see a lot of similarities with the 2013 disaster that left US 89 closed for two full years.

The Rt. 12 event actually began in February when the roadway began to sag. Within a week it had become a partial collapse, leaving one lane of the road intact. UDOT experts are still watching for further deterioration, but feel things have settled down.

Park officials acknowledge the need to get the road up and running again in two directions. But, as with ADOT and US 89, they stress the need to do it right.

