Utah State Audit of DABC

Office of the State Auditor Releases its Special Financial Audit of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control For Procedures Performed During Fiscal Year 2018

Salt Lake City, UTAH – The Office of the State Auditor (Office) today released its special financial audit of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for procedures performed during fiscal year 2018, Report No. 18-01.

The report may be found on the Office’s website, auditor.utah.gov, and specifically at

https://reporting.auditor.utah.gov/servlet/servlet.FileDownload?file=01541000002uSP9AAM .

