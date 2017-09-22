Utah Senator Hatch supports Medical Marijuana Research

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch is leading the charge to streamline medical marijuana research.

Hatch said it is “high time” to cut the red tape and stop restricting research. Despite that, he continues his firm disdain for legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

New polls show that a large percentage of Utah residents support research. One of Senator Hatch’s points was; “The longer researchers have to wait, the longer patients have to suffer.”

Medical marijuana is legal in over half the States but remains illegal at the federal level. The Utah legislature passed a research bill earlier this year.

Hatch was very adamant about stressing the importance of helping patients more quickly. He aired his concerns and said, “I worry that in our zeal to enforce the law that we too

often blind ourselves to the medicinal benefits of marijuana.”

The interesting part of the situation is that Senator Hatch has been strongly opposed to the use of marijuana since he joined the senate 40 years ago.