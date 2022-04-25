Utah Senator Hatch Dies

By Eli Joseph

Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican Senator in U.S. history, has died.

He was 88 years old.

Hatch served seven terms–42 years–from 1977 to his retirement in 2019.

While a staunch conservative, Hatch teamed with Democrats on several issues, including stem cell research, rights for the disabled, and children’s health insurance.

He and Senator Ted Kennedy, a Democrat, were close friends.

Hatch was also known for his musical compositions and poetry.

His father was a carpenter and in law school, Hatch worked as a janitor and a gas station attendant.

He is survived by his wife Elaine and six children.