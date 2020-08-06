Utah Schools Prepare for the New School Year

The state of Utah has released a lengthy manual addressing public schools’ response to the COVID-19 virus.

The biggest takeaway from the manual is that in most scenarios, schools should keep their doors open for in-person instruction. The exceptions are widespread classroom outbreaks or too many sick children to provide services to.

Any child infected with the virus will be held in isolation for a minimum of ten days. If a student was closer than six feet from someone who is sick and was near that person for 15 minutes or more will be quarantined. Students living with a person who has tested positive will also be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The state of Utah is also urging local districts to consider a non-punitive attendance policy.