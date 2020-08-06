News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah Schools Prepare for the New School Year

Utah Schools Prepare for the New School Year
August 06
07:14 2020
Print This Article

The state of Utah has released a lengthy manual addressing public schools’ response to the COVID-19 virus.

The biggest takeaway from the manual is that in most scenarios, schools should keep their doors open for in-person instruction. The exceptions are widespread classroom outbreaks or too many sick children to provide services to.

Any child infected with the virus will be held in isolation for a minimum of ten days.  If a student was closer than six feet from someone who is sick and was near that person for 15 minutes or more will be quarantined. Students living with a person who has tested positive will also be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The state of Utah is also urging local districts to consider a non-punitive attendance policy.

Utah Schools Prepare for the New School Year - overview

Summary: Utah Schools Prepare for the New School Year

Tags
coronavirusutah schools

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Aug 6 2020, 11:53 am MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 92°F

Wind: Variable at 4mph

Humidity: 9%

Heat Index: 88°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.